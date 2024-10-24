Pianeta Milan
Milan, Champions League: alla quarta giornata c’è una trasferta importante

Champions League - Cup - Coppa
Milan, la vittoria in Champions League è arrivata contro il Bruges. Al prossimo turno, i rossoneri affronteranno una trasferta importante.
Redazione PM

Alla terza giornata della Champions League, il Milan di Fonseca ha conquistato i suoi primi 3 punti, battendo 3-1 il Bruges grazie al gol olimpico di Christian Pulisic e la doppietta di Tijjani Reijnders. Dopo le partite di Serie A contro Bologna, Napoli e Monza, i rossoneri saranno impegnati in Europa con una trasferta importante.

In occasione della quarta giornata (5-6 novembre) di Champions, il Milan andrà al Santiago Bernabeu, dove affronterà i campioni in carica del Real Madrid. La squadra di Ancelotti, martedì, dopo aver subito 2 gol, ha battuto 5-2 il Borussia Dortmund.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, QUARTA GIORNATA:

Martedì 5 novembre

18:45 PSV Eindhoven - Girona

18:45 Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagabria

21:00 Bologna - AS Monaco

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sturm Graz

21:00 Celtic - RB Lipsia

21:00 Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen

21:00 Lille - Juventus

21:00 REAL MADRID - MILAN

21:00 Sporting Lisbona - Manchester City

Mercoledì 6 novembre

18:45 Club Brugge - Aston Villa

18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Young Boys

21:00 Sparta Praga - Brest

21:00 Bayern Monaco - Benfica

21:00 Inter - Arsenal

21:00 Feyenoord - Salisburgo

21:00 Stella Rossa - Barcellona

21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Atletico Madrid

21:00 Stoccarda - Atalanta

