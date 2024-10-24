Milan, Champions League: alla quarta giornata c’è una trasferta importante

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, QUARTA GIORNATA:
Martedì 5 novembre
18:45 PSV Eindhoven - Girona
18:45 Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagabria
21:00 Bologna - AS Monaco
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Sturm Graz
21:00 Celtic - RB Lipsia
21:00 Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen
21:00 Lille - Juventus
21:00 REAL MADRID - MILAN
21:00 Sporting Lisbona - Manchester City
Mercoledì 6 novembre
18:45 Club Brugge - Aston Villa
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Young Boys
21:00 Sparta Praga - Brest
21:00 Bayern Monaco - Benfica
21:00 Inter - Arsenal
21:00 Feyenoord - Salisburgo
21:00 Stella Rossa - Barcellona
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Atletico Madrid
21:00 Stoccarda - Atalanta
