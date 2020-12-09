Champions League, Ajax-Atalanta 0-1: Dea agli ottavi / News

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 09: Luis Muriel of Atalanta B.C. scores their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D stage match between Ajax Amsterdam and Atalanta BC at Johan Cruijff Arena on December 09, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Natherlands remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
ULTIME NOTIZIE NEWS CALCIO – Dopo Lazio e Juventus, l'Atalanta è la terza italiana a staccare il pass per gli Ottavi di finale di Champions League. Bastava un punto alla squadra di Gian Piero Gasperini, ma è arrivata una vittoria all'Amsterdam Arena contro l'Ajax. Decisivo un gol di Luis Muriel al minuto 85′ su assist di Remo Freuler.