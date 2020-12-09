Stagione Champions League: news e risultati

Champions League, Ajax-Atalanta 0-1: Dea agli ottavi / News

ULTIME NOTIZIE NEWS CALCIO – Dopo Lazio e Juventus, anche l’Atalanta passa agli Ottavi di Champions League. Decisivo un gol di Luis Muriel

di Renato Panno, @PannoRenato
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 09: Luis Muriel of Atalanta B.C. scores their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D stage match between Ajax Amsterdam and Atalanta BC at Johan Cruijff Arena on December 09, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Champions League, Atalanta agli Ottavi

 

ULTIME NOTIZIE NEWS CALCIO – Dopo Lazio e Juventus, l’Atalanta è la terza italiana a staccare il pass per gli Ottavi di finale di Champions League. Bastava un punto alla squadra di Gian Piero Gasperini, ma è arrivata una vittoria all’Amsterdam Arena contro l’Ajax. Decisivo un gol di Luis Muriel al minuto 85′ su assist di Remo Freuler. Il Milan interessato a Mesut Ozil? VAI ALLA NOTIZIA >>>

