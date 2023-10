Caressa: “Il Borussia Dortmund non mi sembra inarrivabile per il Milan”

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 29: Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund celebrates his teams third goal past Goalkeeper, Oliver Baumann of TSG Hoffenheim during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at PreZero-Arena on September 29, 2023 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)