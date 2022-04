Ligue 1, il Paris Saint Germain è campione di Francia | News

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 09: Kylian Mbappe (2ndR) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammate Neymar JR (3rdL), Marcos Aoas alias Marquinhos (L) and Presnel Kimpembe (2ndL) during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 09, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)