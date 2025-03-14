Pianeta Milan
Inghilterra, i primi convocati di Tuchel: c’è Walker del Milan

Kyle Walker, difensore del Milan, figura nell'elenco dei convocati del CT dell'Inghilterra, Thomas Tuchel, per questi impegni di marzo
Daniele Triolo Redattore 

Thomas Tuchel, Commissario Tecnico della Nazionale dell'Inghilterra, ha diramato il suo primo elenco dei convocati per gli impegni dei 'Tre Leoni' contro Albania (venerdì 21 marzo) e Lettonia (lunedì 24 marzo).

Le partite, valide per le qualificazioni ai Mondiali 2026, sono in programma sempre alle ore 20:45 e sempre nello stadio nazionale di Wembley, a Londra. Nella lista, che vediamo qui di seguito, figura anche Kyle Walker, difensore del Milan.

PORTIERI: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

DIFENSORI: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan).

CENTROCAMPISTI: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

ATTACCANTI: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

