Messina: “Il rinnovo di Pioli è una grande notizia, sono davvero contento”

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ettore Messina, Head Coach of AX Armani Exchange Milan in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 11 match between Zenit St Petersburg and AX Armani Exchange Milan at Sibur Arena on November 19, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Viktoriya Lamzina/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)