Milan, un super Vlahovic in un pazzo Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 | VIDEO
Milan, un super Vlahovic in un pazzo Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 | VIDEO
Due gol e un assist per Dusan Vlahovic, obiettivo di mercato del Milan, in Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 di Champions League. Il video
La Juventus di Igor Tudor ha pareggiato, 4-4, all'Allianz Stadium, una folle partita contro il Borussia Dortmund, prima giornata della Fase Campionato della Champions League 2025-2026. Due reti e un assist per Dusan Vlahovic, a lungo obiettivo di calciomercato del Milan. Guarda in questo video gol e highlights della partita dei bianconeri