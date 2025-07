Rigaux (DS Bruges): “Jashari-Milan? Si confermi qui e arriveranno altri club”

BRUGES, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 12: Ardon Jashari #30 of Club Brugge KV looks on following his teams 2-1 victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match at Jan Breydel Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)