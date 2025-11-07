Pianeta Milan
NAZIONALE

Inghilterra, il ct Tuchel ha diramato la lista dei convocati per i match contro Serbia e Albania, validi per le qualificazioni ai Mondiali del 2026: tra i nomi non figurano due giocatori del Milan. Di chi si tratta
Redazione PM

Dopo il match contro il Parma, il Milan, assieme ovviamente agli club di Serie A e non solo, si fermerà per due settimane per lasciare spazio agli ultimi match di qualificazione delle varie nazionali ai Mondiali in programma la prossima estate in Canada, Messico e Stati Uniti.

Milan, Loftus-Cheek e Tomori non convocati dall'Inghilterra

Il tecnico Massimiliano Allegri a differenza della precedente sosta potrà lavorare in vista del derby del 23 novembre contro l'Inter con i due giocatori più forti della rosa, ovvero Pulisic (che con ogni probabilità sarà domani in panchina con il Parma) e Rabiot. Ai due si aggiungono anche il difensore Tomori e il centrocampista Loftus-Cheek. Entrambi non sono presenti nella lista dei convocati dal ct dell'Inghilterra, Thomas Tuchel per le sfide contro Serbia e Albania, ecco i nomi:

Portieri: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Difensori: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City).

Centrocampisti: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Attaccanti: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Monaco), Marcus Rashford (Barcellona, prestito dal Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Una buona notizia per Allegri che dunque avrà a disposizione parte del gruppo per preparare un match che sicuramente importante per il proseguo del campionato. L'obiettivo come più volte dallo stesso tecnico rossonero è quello di arrivare a marzo nelle condizioni migliori, per farlo serve vincere questo tipo di partite come può essere un derby.

