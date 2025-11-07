Portieri: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)
Difensori: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City).
Centrocampisti: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).
Attaccanti: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Monaco), Marcus Rashford (Barcellona, prestito dal Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
Una buona notizia per Allegri che dunque avrà a disposizione parte del gruppo per preparare un match che sicuramente importante per il proseguo del campionato. L'obiettivo come più volte dallo stesso tecnico rossonero è quello di arrivare a marzo nelle condizioni migliori, per farlo serve vincere questo tipo di partite come può essere un derby.
