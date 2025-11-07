Inghilterra, il ct Tuchel ha diramato la lista dei convocati per i match contro Serbia e Albania, validi per le qualificazioni ai Mondiali del 2026: tra i nomi non figurano due giocatori del Milan. Di chi si tratta

Redazione PM 7 novembre - 14:19

Dopo il match contro il Parma, il Milan, assieme ovviamente agli club di Serie A e non solo, si fermerà per due settimane per lasciare spazio agli ultimi match di qualificazione delle varie nazionali ai Mondiali in programma la prossima estate in Canada, Messico e Stati Uniti.