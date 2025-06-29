Reijnders: “Milan nel cuore. Quando ho detto a Ibra del City …” | VIDEO

Tijjani Reijnders, ceduto dal Milan al Manchester City in questo calciomercato estivo, ha parlato di quanto sia stato bene in rossonero

Tijjani Reijnders, ceduto dal Milan al Manchester City in questo calciomercato estivo, ha parlato di quanto sia stato bene in rossonero: "Ho vissuto due grandi stagioni nel Milan, resterà per sempre nel mio cuore. Ho fatto questo passo per ragioni sportive e ora sono felice al Manchester City". Poi due battute su Zlatan Ibrahimović e Rafael Leão. Guarda il video con le sue dichiarazioni!