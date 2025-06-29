PIANETAMILAN i nostri video video calciomercato Reijnders: “Milan nel cuore. Quando ho detto a Ibra del City …” | VIDEO
INTERVISTE
Reijnders: “Milan nel cuore. Quando ho detto a Ibra del City …” | VIDEO
Tijjani Reijnders, ceduto dal Milan al Manchester City in questo calciomercato estivo, ha parlato di quanto sia stato bene in rossonero: "Ho vissuto due grandi stagioni nel Milan, resterà per sempre nel mio cuore. Ho fatto questo passo per ragioni sportive e ora sono felice al Manchester City". Poi due battute su Zlatan Ibrahimović e Rafael Leão. Guarda il video con le sue dichiarazioni!