Supercoppa italiana 2025, Inter in finale: Dumfries stende l’Atalanta

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 02: Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring the second goal during the Italian Super Cup Semi-Final match between FC Internazionale and Atalanta at Al Awwal Park on January 02, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)