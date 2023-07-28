Bologna, sconfitta 2-3 in rimonta contro il Monaco | News

ARBITRO: Volpi.
MARCATORI: 4′ Raimondo (B), 12′ Ferguson (B), 53′ Golovin (M), 74′ Golovin (M), 90′ Maripan (M). LEGGI ANCHE: Milan, gesto d'amore di Musah per il Diavolo >>>
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ULTIME MILAN NEWS
(fonte: bolognafc.it) BOLOGNA: Skorupski (60′ Ravaglia); De Silvestri (60′ Corazza), Beukema (60′ Bonifazi), Lucumi (75′ Stivanello), Sosa (63′ Lykogiannis); Ferguson (60′ Moro), Schouten (60′ Aebischer), Dominguez (75′ El Azzouzi); Pyyhtia (75′ Urbanski), Arnautovic (60′ Zirkzee), Raimondo (75′ Mazia). All.: Motta.
MONACO: Kohn; Matsima, Maripan, Okou; Diatta, Matazo, Fofana, Oliveira; Akliouche, Golovin (80′ Efekele); Ben Yedder. All.: Hutter.
ARBITRO: Volpi.
MARCATORI: 4′ Raimondo (B), 12′ Ferguson (B), 53′ Golovin (M), 74′ Golovin (M), 90′ Maripan (M). LEGGI ANCHE: Milan, gesto d'amore di Musah per il Diavolo >>>
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA