Hojlund, Vlahovic o Giménez: chi in attacco per il Milan? | VIDEO
CALCIOMERCATO MILAN
Il punto sull'attacco del Milan: si punterà su Santiago Giménez, oppure si andrà su uno tra Dusan Vlahovic e Rasmus Hojlund?
Durante l'ultimo episodio de "La Tripletta", podcast de 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', il punto sull'attacco del Milan tra l'unico superstite della scorsa stagione, Santiago Giménez e la possibilità di arrivare - in questa fase finale del calciomercato estivo - ad uno tra Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) e Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United). Ecco il video