BENEVENTO, ITALY - JANUARY 03: Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks to break past Federico Barba of Benevento during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on January 03, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Milan, 37 punti nelle prime 15 di campionato: è record rossonero
BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Con la vittoria di questa sera, il Milan raggiunge i 37 punti nelle prime 15 giornate di campionato. E’ il primato personale nella storia rossonera da quando la Serie A è a 3 punti.