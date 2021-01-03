Stagione Serie A: news e risultati

Milan, 37 punti nelle prime 15 di campionato: è record rossonero

BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Con la vittoria di questa sera, il Milan raggiunge i 37 punti nelle prime 15 gare di campionato: primato personale

di Alessio Roccio, @Roccio92
BENEVENTO, ITALY - JANUARY 03: Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks to break past Federico Barba of Benevento during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on January 03, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Milan, 37 punti nelle prime 15 di campionato: è record rossonero

 

BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Con la vittoria di questa sera, il Milan raggiunge i 37 punti nelle prime 15 giornate di campionato. E’ il primato personale nella storia rossonera da quando la Serie A è a 3 punti.

QUESTE LE PAROLE DA LEADER DI SIMON KJAER AL TERMINE DEL MATCH>>>

@Roccio92 Email
Dì la tua 0
#Benevento - Milan
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy