DAZN, problemi di connessione: la Lega Serie A chiederà chiarimenti

The DAZN logo is displayed at the company's offices in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. DAZN, a UK-owned sports streaming service, rattled Japans broadcasting world with an audacious 210 billion yen ($1.9 billion) swoop to stream the nations J-League soccer competition, and has snapped up rights for sports from MLB to UFC. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images