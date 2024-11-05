Milan, rossoneri al 26esimo posto in Champions: la classifica attuale

LA CLASSIFICA DELLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:—
Aston Villa 9 punti
Liverpool 9
Manchester City 7
Monaco 7
Brest 7
Bayer Leverkusen 7
Inter 7
Sporting Lisbona 7
Arsenal 7
Barcellona 6
Borussia Dortmund 6
Real Madrid 6
Benfica 6
Juventus 6
Lille 6
Feyenoord 6
Atalanta 5
Stoccarda 4
PSG 4
Celtic 4
Sparta Praga 4
Dinamo Zagabria 4
Bayern Monaco 3
Girona 3
Milan 3
Club Brugge 3
Atletico Madrid 3
PSV 2
Bologna 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Red Bull Lipsia 0
Sturm Graz 0
Stella Rossa 0
Red Bull Salisburgo 0
Young Boys 0
Slovan Bratislava 0
