Milan, rossoneri al 26esimo posto in Champions: la classifica attuale

Theo Hernández AC Milan Bayer Leverkusen-Milan 1-0 Champions League 2024-2025
Stasera, alle 21, andrà in scena il match di Champions League Real Madrid-Milan: ecco la classifica della Champions prima della 4a giornata.
Questa è l'attuale classifica della UEFA Champions League ed il Milan, dopo due sconfitte contro Liverpool (1-3 in casa) e Bayer Leverkusen (1-0 alla BayArena) e la vittoria contro il Club Brugge (3-1 a San Siro), è al 26esimo posto con 3 punti. I rossoneri, così, sono fuori dalla Champions.

Le prime otto classificate andranno agli ottavi di finale, le squadre dalla 9a alla 25esima posizione affronteranno i play-off per andare agli ottavi.

LA CLASSIFICA DELLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

—  

Aston Villa 9 punti

Liverpool 9

Manchester City 7

Monaco 7

Brest 7

Bayer Leverkusen 7

Inter 7

Sporting Lisbona 7

Arsenal 7

Barcellona 6

Borussia Dortmund 6

Real Madrid 6

Benfica 6

Juventus 6

Lille 6

Feyenoord 6

Atalanta 5

Stoccarda 4

PSG 4

Celtic 4

Sparta Praga 4

Dinamo Zagabria 4

Bayern Monaco 3

Girona 3

Milan 3

Club Brugge 3

Atletico Madrid 3

PSV 2

Bologna 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Red Bull Lipsia 0

Sturm Graz 0

Stella Rossa 0

Red Bull Salisburgo 0

Young Boys 0

Slovan Bratislava 0

