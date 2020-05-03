News Milan Ultime Notizie

Spadafora: “Niente allenamenti prima del 18 maggio, sulla ripresa..”

ULTIME NEWS – Vincenzo Spadafora, Ministro dello Sport, ha messo a tacere alcune voci che volevano la ripresa degli allenamenti per le squadre di Serie A

di Renato Panno, @PannoRenato
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Italy Roberto Mancini, Minister for Sport and Youth Policies Vincenzo Spadafora, President FIGC Gabriele Gravina and Leonardo Bonucci of Italy pose for a photo during the visit of the Minister for Sport and Youth Policies Vincenzo Spadafora at the Italy Soccer Team on October 11, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
ULTIME NEWS – Negli ultimi minuti sono circolate alcune notizie che volevano la ripresa degli allenamenti per le squadre di Serie A, decisione che sarebbe stata presa insieme da Governo e Cts. Il Ministro dello Sport Vincenzo Spadafora ha voluto subito mettere a tacere tali voci pubblicando uno stato su Facebook che non ammette repliche: Eccolo nel dettaglio.

