Sorteggio Euro 2024, che imbarazzo: in sottofondo l’audio di un porno

HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 2: Stacked containers in the arrangement of the final draw stand at a terminal in the port of Hamburg at Elbphilharmonie on December 2, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. From the evening of 2 December, a 20-metre-high container structure will make the final draw of UEFA EURO 2024 an impressive experience for the whole of Europe. With containers designed in the flags of the participating countries, the group draw will be recreated simultaneously in a spectacular way. The six container towers, which will be illuminated at night, will remain at the Hamburg harbour until 10 December 2023. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)