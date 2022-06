Milan femminile, le rossonere parteciperanno alla Women’s Cup negli USA

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 06: (L-R) Laura Giuliani, Laura Fusetti, Gudny Arnadottir, Laura Agard, Greta Adami, Miriam Longo, Linda Tucceri Cimini, Lindsey Thomas, Sara Andersen Trhige, Christy Grimshaw and Valentina Bergamaschi of AC Milan Women pose during the Women Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli at Campo Sportivo Vismara on March 06, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)