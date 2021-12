Milan femminile, le rossonere convocate per il derby contro l’Inter | News

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: The AC Milan starting eleven line up for a team photo prior to kick off, back row ( L to R ); Laura Giuliani, Laura Agard, Laura Fusetti, Valentina Bergamaschi, Greta Adami and Laia Codina Panedas, front row ( L to R ); Lindsey Thomas, Linda Tucceri Cimini, Veronica Boquete, Christy Grimshaw and Valentina Giacinti, in the Women's Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo at Campo Sportivo Vismara on September 25, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)