Calciomercato Milan – Non solo la Juventus su Kvaratskhelia | News

TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on March 28, 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 30% of the stadium capacity have been allowed into the match as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)