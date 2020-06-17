Calciomercato Milan – Kalulu, terminate le visite mediche

RB Leipzig - Lyon / Fussball U19 Youth League Leipzig, 02.10.2019, Red Bull Akademie am Cottaweg, Fussball, UEFA Youth League, U19, Gruppe G, 2.Spieltag , RB Leipzig vs. Olympique Lyon 1:3 1:1 , Im Bild: Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa 5, U19, Lyon. , UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RB Leipzig Lyon Football U19 Youth League Leipzig, 02 10 2019, Red Bull Academy am Cottaweg, Football, UEFA Youth League, U19, Group G, 2 Matchday , RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyon 1 3 1 1 , Im Bild Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa 5, U19, Lyon , UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video
CALCIOMERCATO MILAN – Sono terminate da pochissimi minuti le visite mediche mediche di Pierre Kalulu, che a breve diventerà ufficialmente un nuovo calciatore del Milan. Kalulu, prelevato dal Lione, è arrivato nella clinica “La Madonnina” intorno all’ora di pranzo, e ha svolto tutti i test di rito. Ora si recherà all’Ambrosiana per ottenere l’idoneità sportiva. INTANTO E’ FATTA PER RALF RANGNICK. LE CIFRE DEL CONTRATTO, CONTINUA A LEGGERE >>>
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL : CLICCA QUI ⇓