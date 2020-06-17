Calciomercato Milan – Kalulu presente a Casa Milan: firma in arrivo

RB Leipzig - Lyon / Fussball U19 Youth League Leipzig, 02.10.2019, Red Bull Akademie am Cottaweg, Fussball, UEFA Youth League, U19, Gruppe G, 2.Spieltag , RB Leipzig vs. Olympique Lyon 1:3 1:1 , Im Bild: Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa 5, U19, Lyon. , UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RB Leipzig Lyon Football U19 Youth League Leipzig, 02 10 2019, Red Bull Academy am Cottaweg, Football, UEFA Youth League, U19, Group G, 2 Matchday , RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyon 1 3 1 1 , Im Bild Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa 5, U19, Lyon , UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video
CALCIOMERCATO MILAN – Il Milan è pronto ad abbracciare il suo primo nuovo acquisto. Secondo quanto riferito da ‘Calciomercato.com’, infatti, Pierre Kalulu è al momento presente a Casa Milan per la firma del contratto. Il terzino classe 2000 ha sostenuto senza intoppi le visite mediche di rito prima di aver ottenuto l’idoneità sportiva.
Intanto Ivan Gazidis e Ralf Rangnick si sono incontrati in Austria! LEGGI QUI PER CONOSCERE I DETTAGLI DEL SUMMIT >>>
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL : CLICCA QUI ⇓