Champions League, Ancelotti vola in finale: il suo Real batte il City 3-1

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 30: (L-R) Karim Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior celebrate at Plaza de Cibeles following their victory in their LaLiga match against RCD Espanyol which lead to their 35th LaLiga Championship title on April 30, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)