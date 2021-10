Milan sui social – Il Diavolo ricorda il grande Gunnar Gren | News

Gunnar Gren (1920 - 1991, centre) scores Sweden's third goal against Yugoslavia from a penalty in the 67th minute of the football final at the Olympic Games, Wembley Stadium, London, 13th August 1948. The Yugoslav keeper is Ljubomir Lovric (1920 - 1994, right). Sweden won the match and the gold medal 3-1. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)