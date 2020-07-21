Rubriche Milan sui Social

Donnarumma: “Orgoglioso per le 200 presenze con la maglia rossonera”

Donnarumma: “Orgoglioso per le 200 presenze con la maglia rossonera”

ULTIME NOTIZIE MILAN NEWS – Gianluigi ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma ha affidato ad ‘Instagram’ il suo commento per l’importante traguardo tagliato questa sera

di Daniele Triolo, @danieletriolo
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JULY 21: Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on July 21, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

ULTIME NOTIZIE MILAN NEWSGianluigi ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma, classe 1999, portiere titolare del Milan dal 25 ottobre 2015, quando esordì in Serie A proprio affrontando il Sassuolo, ma a ‘San Siro‘, ha affidato al suo account ufficiale sul popolare social networkInstagram‘ il suo commento per l’importante traguardo tagliato questa sera al ‘Mapei Stadium‘.

“Orgoglioso di aver raggiunto le 200 presenze con la maglia rossonera”, il commento di Donnarumma al suo invidiabile record. Il Milan, intanto, ha deciso di confermare in panchina Stefano Pioli e di rinnovargli il contratto fino al 30 giugno 2022: LEGGI QUI LE VOCI DELLA DIRIGENZA SULLE MOTIVAZIONI DI QUESTA SCELTA >>>

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL: CLICCA QUI ⇓

@danieletriolo Email
Dì la tua 0
#Donnarumma#sassuolo-milan#Serie A
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy