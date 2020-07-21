Donnarumma: “Orgoglioso per le 200 presenze con la maglia rossonera”

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JULY 21: Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on July 21, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
ULTIME NOTIZIE MILAN NEWS – Gianluigi ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma, classe 1999, portiere titolare del Milan dal 25 ottobre 2015, quando esordì in Serie A proprio affrontando il Sassuolo, ma a ‘San Siro‘, ha affidato al suo account ufficiale sul popolare social network ‘Instagram‘ il suo commento per l’importante traguardo tagliato questa sera al ‘Mapei Stadium‘.