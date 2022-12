Mondiali, la Croazia sul podio: il Marocco quarto e nella storia

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from inside the goal) Mislav Orsic of Croatia scores their second goal past Yassine Bounou of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Peter Cziborra - Pool/Getty Images)