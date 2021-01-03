News Milan Ultime Notizie

Milan, dopo Pato ecco Leao: il secondo più giovane ad arrivare a 10 gol

BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Dopo Alexandre Pato (19 anni e 19 giorni), Rafael Leao è il secondo più giovane della storia del Milan ad arrivare a 10 gol

di Alessio Roccio, @Roccio92
BENEVENTO, ITALY - JANUARY 03: Rafael Leao of AC Milan scores their sides second goal past Lorenzo Montipo of Benevento during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on January 03, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Milan, dopo Pato ecco Leao: il secondo più giovane ad arrivare a 10 gol

 

BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Dopo Alexandre Pato (19 anni e 19 giorni), Rafael Leao (21 anni e 207 giorni) è il secondo più giovane della storia del Milan ad arrivare a 10 gol in Serie A. Con la rete realizzata supera Kakà (21 anni e 360 giorni), Kessie (22 anni e 115 giorni) e Theo Hernandez (23 anni e 78 giorni).

QUI LE PAROLE DI LEAO NEL POST PARTITA DEL VIGORITO>>>

@Roccio92 Email
Dì la tua 0
#Rafael Leao
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy