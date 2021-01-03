BENEVENTO, ITALY - JANUARY 03: Rafael Leao of AC Milan scores their sides second goal past Lorenzo Montipo of Benevento during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on January 03, 2021 in Benevento, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Milan, dopo Pato ecco Leao: il secondo più giovane ad arrivare a 10 gol
BENEVENTO MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Dopo Alexandre Pato (19 anni e 19 giorni), Rafael Leao (21 anni e 207 giorni) è il secondo più giovane della storia del Milan ad arrivare a 10 gol in Serie A. Con la rete realizzata supera Kakà (21 anni e 360 giorni), Kessie (22 anni e 115 giorni) e Theo Hernandez (23 anni e 78 giorni).