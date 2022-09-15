Gareth Southgate, CT dell'Inghilterra, ha diramato la lista dei convocati in vista dei prossimi impegni in Nations League contro Italia e Germania. Presente il milanista Fikayo Tomori: ecco l'elenco completo.
Inghilterra, i convocati di Southgate: presente Tomori / News
PORTIERI: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
DIFENSORI: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
CENTROCAMPISTI: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
ATTACCANTI: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford). Maldini: "Leao? Nessuno è incedibile a certe cifre". Il punto sul futuro del portoghese
