Walker: “Sono contento per McTominay. Quando giochi con fiducia puoi fare tutto”

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 24: Scott McTominay of SSC Napoli poses for a photo with the Serie A scudetto title trophy and the Serie A Season 24/25 MVP Trophy after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona which was played on May 23rd, 2025 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)