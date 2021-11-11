Kjaer: “Vedo finire la mia carriera al Milan. E’ il club dei sogni”

[an error occurred while processing this directive][an error occurred while processing this directive]

Simon Kjaer, difensore centrale del Milan, ha parlato dal ritiro della Nazionale danese. Ecco cosa ha detto il giocatore

Salvatore Cantone

Simon Kjaer, difensore centrale del Milan, ha parlato dal ritiro della Nazionale danese al quotidiano "B.T". Kjaer ha ancora una volta manifestato la sua felicità di giocare in un club importante come quello rossonero: "Non c'è nessun posto dove preferirei essere. Il mio ruolo nella squadra, con l'allenatore e nel club, la fiducia che ricevo e il modo in cui giochiamo. Mi si adatta perfettamente. È un po' lo stesso ruolo che ho in Nazionale".

Sull'approdo al Milan: "Per molti anni ho cercato di vedere se fosse possibile arrivare al Milan, ma sono le coincidenze del calcio che hanno fatto sì che accadesse in questo modo. Ci sono molte cose che rendono il Milan il club dei sogni. Vivo a Milano, dove i miei figli e mia moglie sono felici. Nessuna squadra al mondo avrebbe potuto chiamarmi e attirarmi lì se ci fosse stata anche un'offerta del Milan. Non importa chi ha chiamato".

Sul rinnovo: "Il rinnovo di contratto mi conferisce un nuovo status, lo apprezzo. Per me è una pacca sulla spalla, anche perché il Milan ha la politica di non prolungare più di un anno alla volta con i giocatori over 30. Io invece ho firmato per due. Questo è il segnale più grande che il club potesse darmi. Non cambierei la mia carriera, o forse sì, se avessi potuto giocare nel Milan per 15 anni. Ma la mia storia non avrebbe potuto essere scritta meglio: sono finito a Milano dopo tutti i posti in cui sono stato e le esperienze che ho avuto dentro e fuori dal campo. Se chiuderò la carriera in Italia? Sì potrei, al Milan". Intanto il Milan sfida alla Juventus sul calciomercato per un centrocampista.

11 novembre 2021

