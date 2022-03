Antonini: ‘Ibra crede che la squadra possa raggiungere traguardi importanti’

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) of AC Milan celebrates his goal with team-mates Antonio Cassano (C) and Luca Antonini (R) during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AC Milan and FC Viktoria Plzen at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on September 28, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)