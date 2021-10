MILAN, ITALY - JULY 18: Ismael Bennacer (C) of AC Milan celebrates his goal with his team-mates Alexis Saelemaekers (R) and Davide Calabria (L) during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on July 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)