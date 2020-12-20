Sassuolo-Milan 0-1, Leao la sblocca dopo 6 secondi! Record in Serie A

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - DECEMBER 20: Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on December 20, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Sassuolo-Milan 0-1, Leao la sblocca dopo 7 secondi! | Serie A News
SASSUOLO-MILAN ULTIME NEWS –Milan subito avanti a Reggio Emilia contro il Sassuolo grazie alla rete di Rafael Leao che segna dopo 6.20 secondi dal fischio d’inizio. E’ record nella storia della Serie A, battuto il precedente primato di Paolo Poggi. Incredibile partenza dei rossoneri che battuto il calcio d’inizio si sono subito fiondati in avanti trovando la rete del vantaggio.