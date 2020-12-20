Stagione Serie A: news e risultati

Sassuolo-Milan 0-1, Leao la sblocca dopo 6 secondi! Record in Serie A

SASSUOLO-MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Milan subito avanti a Reggio Emilia grazie alla rete di Rafael Leao che segna dopo 7 secondi dal fischio d’inizio

di Alessio Roccio, @Roccio92
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - DECEMBER 20: Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on December 20, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Sassuolo-Milan 0-1, Leao la sblocca dopo 7 secondi! | Serie A News

 

SASSUOLO-MILAN ULTIME NEWS – Milan subito avanti a Reggio Emilia contro il Sassuolo grazie alla rete di Rafael Leao che segna dopo 6.20 secondi dal fischio d’inizio. E’ record nella storia della Serie A, battuto il precedente primato di Paolo Poggi. Incredibile partenza dei rossoneri che battuto il calcio d’inizio si sono subito fiondati in avanti trovando la rete del vantaggio.

QUI LA DIRETTA TESTUALE DEL MATCH DEL MAPEI STADIUM>>>

@Roccio92 Email
Dì la tua 0
#Rafael Leao#sassuolo-milan
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy