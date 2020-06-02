Milan, Ibrahimovic contro il razzismo: “We are ONE”

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 09: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with his team-mate Ante Rebic during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILAN NEWS – Con un post su Instagram l’attaccante del Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha pubblicato un messaggio contro il razzismo. “We are ONE”, ha scritto lo svedese pubblicando un celebre video in cui un bambino europeo corre incontro e si abbraccia sorridente con un altro bambino di origine africana.